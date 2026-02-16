Ameesha Patel To Face Jail Term After Rajpal Yadav? Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Actress Over Breach of Contract – Reports

A local court in Moradabad has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel following her repeated failure to appear for legal proceedings. The order, issued by the ACJM-5 court on Monday, February 16, 2026, stems from a years-old dispute involving allegations of financial fraud and breach of contract related to a public event. Rajpal Yadav Granted Interim Bail in INR 9 Crore Case After Depositing Partial Dues.

Allegations Against Ameesha Patel and Legal Dispute

The case dates back to 2017, when Pawan Kumar Verma, proprietor of Dream Vision Event Company, filed a complaint against the Gadar 2 actress. According to the petitioner, Patel was paid an advance of INR 11 lakh to perform at a wedding ceremony in Moradabad.

Verma alleges that despite accepting the payment and travelling as far as Delhi, Patel demanded an additional INR 2 lakh in cash to proceed to the venue. When the organisers refused the extra payment, the actress reportedly returned to Mumbai without fulfilling her professional commitment or refunding the advance.

Court Action and Non-Appearance

The court had previously granted the actress bail in this matter after she appeared in person two years ago. However, the legal proceedings stalled as Patel allegedly failed to adhere to the bail conditions and missed several subsequent hearings.

Due to her continued absence without a "solid reason," the ACJM-5 court escalated the matter by issuing a non-bailable warrant. The judge has now ordered Patel to be produced or appear before the court personally by March 27, 2026.

This is not the first time the actress has faced legal scrutiny over financial matters. Patel has previously been involved in high-profile cheque bounce cases in Ranchi and Bhopal, including a recent settlement in an INR 2.5 crore case in Ranchi. Rajpal Yadav To Hold Press Conference After Receiving Bail in INR 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Reveals Actor’s Manager.

The current Moradabad case includes charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 406 for criminal breach of trust and Section 506 for criminal intimidation. While an NBW is a serious step, legal experts suggest Patel may avoid arrest by appearing on the stipulated date to seek a bail renewal.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).