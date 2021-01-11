It's the peak winter season in India for the northern states and Jammu and Kashmir has transformed into a winter wonderland. Gulmarg, Patnitop, Shrinagar are covered with thick layer of snow. We have seen pictures of the valley turning into a wonderland with the first snowfall back in December. And now locals are making the most of it by make snow creations. When thinking about snow sculptures, we instantly think of a snowman, but in Kashmir the locals have gone beyond the typical. From COVID-19 warriors, snow cars, women wearing masks, tanker to polar bear and so much more, wonderful pictures of snow art from Kashmir have been shared online. Snowfall in Srinagar: Railway Workers Clear Tracks and Enjoy 'Most Spectacular View' (Watch Video).

Making snow art is one of the best ways to spend time and enjoy the snowfall. With all other things getting shut due to heavy snow and severe winters, the accumulated snow can be transformed into beautiful creations. A lot of locals are making snow sculptures here. With Coronavirus as the theme, some people have made COVID-19 warriors to the virus sculptures. Some have made houses for their little ones too. We bring you some pictures and videos of the beautiful snow art being made in Kashmir recently. Jammu and Kashmir Turns Into Winter Wonderland! Pictures and Videos of Fresh Snowfall in Patnitop Take Over Social Media As Travellers Enjoy the White Paradise.

Check Pics and Videos of Snow Art in Jammu and Kashmir:

A Snow House

COVID-19 Warriors

Some More Amazing Creations

Cute!

Feeling the Warmth in the Snow

Adorable!

A Dashing Snow Car

Army Tanker?

Ever Seen a Snow Candle?

Here's a Video of Similar Snow Art in Kashmir:

Watch Video of Snow Skull Making:

Aren't they all amazing? The artists really deserve to go viral and get the recognition for their beautiful talent to convert a white layer into such wonderful art. Don't you also feel like going there and making snow sculptures too? For now, recognise the talent and spread the word about these beautiful creations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).