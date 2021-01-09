Srinagar, January 9: The Northern India is under the grip of cold waves. Various states are experiencing low temperatures, light to heavy showers and snowfalls. Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir is also experiencing heavy snowfall. Thick-white blanket of snow is seen all over in the capital city. Even the railway tracks are covered in snow. Jammu and Kashmir Turns Into Winter Wonderland! Pictures and Videos of Fresh Snowfall in Patnitop Take Over Social Media As Travellers Enjoy the White Paradise.

The workers of Railway Ministry are on duty, clearing the snow from the tracks as well as enjoying the marvelous beauty of nature. Taking to Twitter, the Railway Ministry wrote, " One of the most spectacular view this winter! Srinagar Railway station- encompassed by Nature's snow blanket & Track Maintenance operations underway to clear the snow from the railway tracks." Kashmir Plains Receive Snowfall Turning the Region Into a White Mystical Valley, Breathtaking Pictures of Nature’s Beauty Go Viral.

Watch the Video Here:

One of the most spectacular view this winter! Srinagar Railway station- encompassed by Nature's snow blanket & Track Maintenance operations underway to clear the snow from the railway tracks. pic.twitter.com/uE4OzXZyeV — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 9, 2021

The heavy snowfall in Kashmir not only enhances its natural beauty but is also a delight to watch. It reaffirms the age-old universally popular belief that Kashmir is indeed 'Heaven on Earth.'

