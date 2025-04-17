Blue Origin’s all-women space crew—Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Kerianne Flynn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, and Lauren Sánchez took a quick 11-minute space trip. Jeff Bezos’ company hosted the event live across multiple online platforms so the audience could experience the significant milestone. However, not everyone on the internet sees the latest space exploration as any ‘milestone.’ While a section of social media users called out the all-women team over privilege and environmental concerns, many questioned whether space exploration was real. Conspiracy theorists and ‘flat earth’ enthusiasts are now calling the Blue Origin space trip fake, further labelling it a “Hollywood Hoax.” Katy Perry’s Space Trip Was Fake? Conspiracy Theorists Flood X With Blue Origin Door ‘Gaffe,’ ‘Worst CGI’ and More.

Is Space Real or Fake?

The internet is filled with myths and urban legends about space. From claims of aliens crashing on Earth and UFOs being hidden on military bases (enter Area 51) and more, space tends to attract highly unproven claims. The debate is the same about whether space is real or fake. While scientific history, the theories, moon landings and space explorations helped us understand so much more about the universe, there’s a section of Flat Earth conspiracy theorists who are of the opinion that space is fake and it isn’t as dangerous as the scientists want us to believe. Time and again, such theories were debunked, but they continue to attract the audience.

Space Is Fake?

NASA caught faking space AGAIN. They are in a STUDIO on EARTH. Nobody goes to “outer space,” because it simply does not exist. WAKE UP! pic.twitter.com/CqsSHelUFH — Flat Earth Zone (@FlatEarthZone) June 2, 2024

Flat Earth Conspiracy

Something similar happened with Katy Perry and five women Blue Origin space trip. It has divided the internet and how! Some are calling the space exploration influenced by CGI, while highlighting the Blue Origin door gaffe, ‘flat earth’ theorists say it didn’t happen because according to them, space doesn’t exist.

Blue Origin Space Trip Was a Hoax?

So many are waking up to this hoax. That “landing” was a joke, a giant inflatable in the desert, cringe CGI, laughable acting, and faces stretched tighter than the script. They’re not even trying anymore! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/tBsO9BeAum — FLAT OUT TRUTH (@TheFlatEartherr) April 16, 2025

The Door Gaffe

Is this proof that the entire space flight was fake? pic.twitter.com/vNOGgAg0Gv — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 16, 2025

Internet Is Convinced That the Blue Origin Space Trip Was Fake

This is the video of the landing with Katie Perry and crew coming back from space. They hit land and someone inside opens the door and Jeff Bazos runs to the door and tells them not to open the door, then he goes back to the door and pretends to unlatch the secured latch! Fake! pic.twitter.com/INqt77eJzR — Nathan Weldon (@WeldonNath21356) April 16, 2025

Did Katy Perry and Five Other Women Went To Space?

Yes. As much as a section of the internet might want you to believe that the space trip was fake, the six female crew were blasted into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket on April 14, 2025. According to reports, during the 11-minute journey, Katy Perry and five other women reached an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 km) above Earth, crossing the Karman Line and officially entering space. But not everyone is convinced that the all-female crew actually left the home planet, as wild conspiracy theories went viral online.

Yes, Technically, the Blue Origin All-Women Crew Travelled To Space

Fighting the Fake News with Facts: That Blue Origin flight with Katy Perry and other women did not really go to space like the media is portraying. They didn’t actually experience micro gravity either. Yes, technically the rocket delivered passengers beyond the Kármán line,… pic.twitter.com/QIc8wKDGFC — David Pollack (@DavidPollackUSA) April 16, 2025

After the space trip, Blue Origin reportedly announced that the women were now astronauts. However, experts and rules say otherwise.

The already-existing mystery of space travel, combined with the involvement of celebrities and the billionaire Jeff Bezos, created uncertainty, allowing conspiracies to flourish.

