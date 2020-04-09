Stripper or Police, Twitter User Asks Netizens to Help Choose Her Profession, Gets Funniest Responses as People Suggest Best of Both Worlds

Stripper or cop (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Twitter can be quiet an interesting place at times. The microblogging platform has all sorts of content from funny animal videos to mysterious creatures, crazy facts to funniest opinions. A Twitter user decided to have some fun when she posted pictures of two of her sisters, one a police, another a stripper. She asked her followers, to let her know which profession should she choose, and the responses she got were too funny. Some suggested police, some suggested stripper, some both, the tweet is now going viral. Arrested Florida Man Compliments Police Team For Being 'Polite' And 'Professional'; Insists on Clicking Photo With Cops.

Amid the coronavirus quarantine, social media can be a great medium of passing time. A Twitter user named Briana decided to engage Twitterati by asking her what profession she should opt for. She posted a picture of apparently two of her sisters, one a policewoman and another a stripper. In her caption, she wrote, "Ight so which sisters footsteps should I follow ?" Netizens too were up for some fun and gave her funny suggestions. Her tweet has got close to 12,000 retweets and over 3,000 responses. People Share Hilarious Things They Are Bad At, Funny Tweets Will Make You ROFL.

Check The Viral Tweet Here:

Ight so which sisters footsteps should I follow ? pic.twitter.com/qdosPuPZ4Z — Briana (@BrianaLizethh) April 7, 2020

Check Some of the Funny Responses:

Hardworking Women in the Family

Love to see hard working women in the family 🤧 — Briana (@BrianaLizethh) April 7, 2020

Try Both!

You'd Be a Hero

You’ll be a hero either way — J-trainnn (@Jordanjtrain) April 8, 2020

No Limits

don't limit yourself. be both. 🥴 — 😇..😈 (@PileDub) April 8, 2020

Haha, What?

Pick the career associated with better mental health, better morals, and higher self respect: stripping — Pineapple Fuego (@PineappleFuego) April 8, 2020

Best of Both Worlds?

You can be a stripper dressed like a cop or you can join vice and be a cop dressed like a stripper — BIG DADDY BINX (@superbinxx) April 7, 2020

Stripper Cop

Rich or Snitch, You Decide

Tryna be rich or a snitch? — deadassheadass (@KhalifavsKhalil) April 8, 2020

Saving Lives! Hahaha

I mean both of them saving lives so what does it matter? — Spike Spiegel (@TheChiefRasta) April 8, 2020

Clearly, Twitterati was up with funny suggestions, most of them wanting her to involve both professions in one. Well, we have no judgments here. Hopefully, Briana has made up her mind.