Arrested Florida Man Compliments Police Team For Being 'Polite' And 'Professional'; Insists on Clicking Photo With Cops

A man in Mulberry, Florida motorcyclist was arrested for various felonies and misdemeanours on Tuesday. But unlike those who get arrested, this man was extremely happy with the police. Yes, he was so glad that he thanked the cops for the services. He went ahead and thanked the cops for being polite shocking them. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd took to Instagram about the unique encounter in social media posts. The man also insisted to take a photo with the cops. Man Hides From Police in Attic, Funny Viral Video From Rochdale Shows Him Falling In Front of the Cops After the Ceiling Breaks.

Polk County Sherrif posted on Twitter saying, "We arrested this guy for 3 felonies & 2 misdemeanours & he asked to speak to their Sarge so he could compliment them all on their professionalism & excellent customer service. He also asked to take this pic. Great job, SW Delta platoon!"

The police said that he complimented the sergeants and deputies and mentioned how he appreciated all the courtesy and respect they showed to him. Their Instagram post says, "Mulberry Deputies Smith, Durrance, and Trainee Harrison stopped this motorcyclist for speeding on Church Ave in Mulberry. He had a large knife concealed on his person, as well as heroin, drug paraphernalia, and other Rx and controlled substances. Ultimately, he was arrested for 3 felonies and 2 misdemeanours and requested to speak to a supervisor."

We arrested this guy for 3 felonies & 2 misdemeanors & he asked to speak to their Sarge so he could compliment them all on their professionalism & excellent customer service. He also asked to take this pic. Great job, SW Delta platoon! https://t.co/TfZw2W7bTT pic.twitter.com/zMacBWrNId — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) March 10, 2020

As the Instagram post went viral, netizens could not stop laughing at the man. Some even commented asking if the man was fine or he was high. Others complimented the cops for being so understanding that they earned the compliments.