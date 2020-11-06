Odisha, November 6: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday highlighted the dilemma of millions across the globe, especially in the United State of America (USA), who are waiting eagerly for the US Presidential Election 2020 Results. Pattnaik shared a photo of his sand art on his official Twitter handle, with a caption that read "#US Election 2020". The sand art, which is made near a sea beach in Puri, shows both Donald Trump and Joe Biden facing each other with a question mark in between them.

The question mark basically highlights the lack of clarity about the winner as neither incumbent President Donald Trump nor his opponent Joe Biden yet receiving a clear majority in the US Elections. Above the picture of the two leaders on the sand art, Pattnaik has also created a US flag. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Joe Biden Takes Wafer Thin Lead Over Donald Trump in Georgia, Boosts Winning Prospects.

Here's the tweet:

In the US, people have been anxiously waiting for the final results of the votes cast on November 3. President Donald Trump on Friday attacked on Twitter for being "out of control" and claimed that he could "WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST". In another tweet, he alleged that the observers were not allowed to "do their jobs" and hence the votes cast during this time should be "determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES".

