Washington, November 6: In another setback to President Donald Trump, rival Joe Biden has taken over him in another swing state - Georgia. The state, along with Pennsylvania, had kept Trump in the contention for crossing 270 electoral college votes despite trailing in the popular vote count. If Biden ends up winning Georgia, he is expected to be declared the winner.

In the latest alert issued by Associated Press, the news agency known for calling the most accurate poll results, Biden has taken a wafer thin lead over Trump in Georgia, where 16 electoral college votes are up for grabs.

The numbers released by AP claimed that Biden has received 24,49,371 votes so far, whereas, Trump was marginally trailing with 24,48,454. The two candidates were separated by less than 900 votes.

In terms of vote share, Biden has received 49.41 percent votes, as compared to Trump who received 49.40 percent so far. The counting of votes were still underway, but 99 percent of the ballots had been counted, US media reports said.

The major states where the final winner is yet to be declared include Nevada, Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania . A victory in any of the swing states will allow Biden to clinch 270 electoral votes -- allowing him to officially stake claim for the next presidency.

As per the results declared so far by AP, Biden has won 264 electoral college votes, whereas, Trump is trailing with 213. The President, however, may not be quick in conceding defeat and has decided to move the Supreme Court to challenge the counting of mail-in ballots that were received at polling stations after the voting hours ended.

