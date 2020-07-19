Tallital, July 19: A leopard attacked a dog and took it away after entering a house in Uttarkhand's Tallital on Saturday night. The leopard attack was caught on CCTV camera. The chilling video showed the big cat attacking the dog and then dragging it by jaws in Tallital. As seen in the video, the leopard entered the house and was roaming inside when it spotted the dog. Unaware of the danger, the dog came closer and the big cat pounced on it. The leopard can be seen grabbing the dog by its neck and taking it away in a fraction of seconds. Did Cow in Assam Cuddle a Leopard Cub? Here's a Fact as Old Images Go Viral Amid Lockdown.

Leopard Attacks Dog Inside Tallital House:

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A leopard entered a house, attacked and killed a dog & took it away last night in Tallital. pic.twitter.com/xX2tf4KYMt — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

For Live news and updates on India, Politics, World, Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment, Tech and more, follow this link or log on to LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).