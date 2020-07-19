New Delhi, July 19: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases worldwide reached 14,422,471 with the death toll surging to 6,04,823, according to Worldometers. The United States remains the worst-hit country with 3,833,271 COVID-19 cases and 1,42,877 fatalities. India is the third most-affected country in the world with the total number of infection crossing one million, including over 25,000 deaths. Catch live updates of the global coronavirus outbreak and other breaking news here. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

The focus will remain on the Rajasthan political crisis erupted after sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot revolted against the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Reacting to the crisis, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said that the people were suffering due to rift in the Congress government. "This is quite unfortunate that the people of the state have to bear the brunt of ongoing factionalism within the Congress government," she tweeted. Rajasthan Political Crisis: MHA Seeks Report From Chief Secretary on 'Phone Tapping' Row, Say Reports.

AIIMS Delhi will begin human trials of India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, from Monday on 100 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 55. The volunteers will be kept under observation for a period of nearly 150 days. Covaxin is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).