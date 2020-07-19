The number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 10,77,618 after the highest single-day spike of 38,902 fresh cases, with the death toll surging to 26,816 on Sunday.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said over 3.5 lakh samples were tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday. ICMR said: "1,37,91,869 samples tested for COVID-19 up to July 18, of which 3,58,127 were tested yesterday."
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said over 3.5 lakh samples were tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday. ICMR said: "1,37,91,869 samples tested for COVID-19 up to July 18, of which 3,58,127 were tested yesterday."
Five people died and at least 18 were injured after a private bus hit another vehicle on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.
Kannauj: Five people died, at least 18 injured after a private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway this morning. The injured have been taken to a hospital. The bus was going from Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi when the accident occured. pic.twitter.com/xg6YYFWYTI— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 19, 2020
The Garsa-Bhuntar road in Garsa valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district is blocked after a truck overturned and got stuck in the route this morning. No injuries have been reported and the driver is safe.
Himachal Pradesh: Garsa-Bhuntar road in Garsa valley of Kullu district blocked, after a truck overturned and got stuck in the route this morning. No injuries have been reported, the driver is safe. pic.twitter.com/nHkv0nTqIp— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020
New Delhi, July 19: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases worldwide reached 14,422,471 with the death toll surging to 6,04,823, according to Worldometers. The United States remains the worst-hit country with 3,833,271 COVID-19 cases and 1,42,877 fatalities. India is the third most-affected country in the world with the total number of infection crossing one million, including over 25,000 deaths. Catch live updates of the global coronavirus outbreak and other breaking news here. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.
The focus will remain on the Rajasthan political crisis erupted after sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot revolted against the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Reacting to the crisis, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said that the people were suffering due to rift in the Congress government. "This is quite unfortunate that the people of the state have to bear the brunt of ongoing factionalism within the Congress government," she tweeted. Rajasthan Political Crisis: MHA Seeks Report From Chief Secretary on 'Phone Tapping' Row, Say Reports.
AIIMS Delhi will begin human trials of India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, from Monday on 100 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 55. The volunteers will be kept under observation for a period of nearly 150 days. Covaxin is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).