The Jungle Book Re-Telecast on Doordarshan Without Original Song 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai', Disappointed Twitterati Wants it Back!

DD National brought back everyone's favourite Disney show, The Jungle Book. Mowgli is one of the favourite characters that the 90s kids grew up watching and an iconic element of this show was the title song, "Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai, Chaddi Pehen ke Phul Khila Hai.." Written by Gulzar, it's a song that most people know by heart even today, it's a charm in itself. However, the retelecast did not play the original song and people have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment. People want the original title track back with the show.

DD National started retelecasting Disney's The Jungle Book starting today at 1 PM. In a part of bringing back old shows along with Ramayan, Shaktimaan, Dekh Bhai Dekh among others, a lot of people wanted The Jungle Book to return too. While that demand was soon fulfilled, people were expecting to listen to the iconic song too. Unfortunately, the show did not being with "Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai..." and people are missing it! Many took to Twitter to express their disappointment of changing the title track. Doordarshan Airs Old Classic 90s Serials; Mickey Mouse, DuckTales And The Jungle Book, Here Are Some Old Cartoons That The Channel Should Re-Telecast.

Thank you @DDNational for #Junglebook but we needed the original Jungle book theme song.. Not this stupid one which is being played..#DDNational pic.twitter.com/IiWK0EoLwJ — Yashasva Tungare (@yashasva) April 8, 2020

@DDNational why the original song has not played for #JungleBook ? Jungle Jungle pata chala he.. pata chala he.. arey chaddi pehanke phool khila he phool khila he..🤔 Missing this lyrics.. plz play the original song in background. Thanks😊#DDNational — Ki₹an Kantilal KanKa₹iya (@Kiran0207) April 8, 2020

Where is that EPIC song "Jungle Jungle bat chali hai pata chala hai " It is the soul of #JungleBook please bring it. @DDNational https://t.co/XsWz4dHf0S — Ashutosh Sharma (@advashutosh20) April 8, 2020

In case, you want to listen to the song, here's a video:

The song is so lovely and brings back so many memories, right? Let's hope the channel brings back the title track too very soon. Till then, we can enjoy the journey of Mowgli's growing up through the jungle.