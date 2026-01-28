India faces New Zealand in the IND vs NZ 4th T20I 2026 on 28 January at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. India already holds an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. India enters the fourth fixture after a clinical performance in the third T20I, where Abhishek Sharma’s record-breaking 14-ball half-century helped the hosts wrap up the series. India’s Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I vs New Zealand: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to test the bench strength today, with players like Harshit Rana and Ravi Bishnoi likely to play key roles as the team prepares for the T20 World Cup next month. Amidst the excitement, many cricket fans across India are seeking clarification on whether the match will be available on the DD Sports and DD Free Dish networks.

Is India vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2026 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Yes, the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be available on DD Sports. However, there is a key distinction for viewers: the live telecast on DD Sports is exclusively available for DD Free Dish and other terrestrial network users. IND vs NZ 4th T20I 2026, Visakhapatnam Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Due to the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, private cable and DTH operators (such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, and Dish TV) are generally prohibited from carrying the DD Sports feed of such sporting events. Viewers using these commercial services will need to tune into the official private broadcaster's channels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).