Doordarshan Airs Old Classic 90s Serials; Mickey Mouse, DuckTales And The Jungle Book, Here Are Some Old Cartoons That The Channel Should Re-Telecast

Old 90s cartoons (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons, Twitter)

Doordarshan is bringing back a lot of memories as the channel has started the reruns of popular classic TV shows. From the mythological shows of Ramayan and Mahabharat to the entertaining ones like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Chanakya, the channel is serving the viewers lot of nostalgia. Most of the adults grew up watching these shows and are definitely enjoying the reruns during the quarantine period, which has forced everyone to stay in. But coming to the think of it, even the kids are stuck at homes and do not have a lot of cartoon options. We wonder if Doordarshan could also bring the good old children shows like Jungle Book, He-Man, Danasur, Duck Tales, Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse and others. And it won't be just the children who would be tuning in! The title songs of these shows still ring a bell and the 'kids in grown-ups' would also love to catch up on these shows. Let us look at some children's shows that we wish are aired again on DD National or DD Bharati. Funny Memes: As Doordarshan Re-Telecasts Old TV Shows Shaktimaan, Ramayan, Netizens Poke Fun at Netflix, Amazon Prime & Other Streaming Platforms For The Ultimate Showdown!

Danasur:

Danasur the serial was based on an American-French animated series Denver, the Last Dinosaur. The dinosaur was befriended by a group of teenagers and the show focused on issues of conservation, ecology, and friendship. The title song of this serial was written by Gulzar, and if you listen to it, it will sound funny, but we all loved it once upon a time.

DuckTales:

Much before we got other cartoon channels like Cartoon Network, Disney, and the likes, we met with the Disney characters through DD's Disney Hour. Ducktales was based on adventures of billionaire Scrooge McDuck and his nephews- Huey, Dewey and Louie. The tales were based on some villain trying to steal Scrooge's fortune and the group exploring more fortune together. DuckTales New Theme Song in Hindi 'Zindagi Toofani Hai' by Shaan And His Son Shubh Will Make You Go 'WooHoo'! Watch Video.

TaleSpin:

TaleSpin was based on Disney's famous creation of the Jungle Book. It features Baloo, one of the central characters of the bear from Jungle Book. The series centres in the city of Cape Suzette on the adventures of Baloo the bear, whose air cargo freight business and their ups and downs. Tiger, SherKhan featured as the criminal tiger.

He-man

One of the earliest superheroes we were introduced as a kid was He-Man. Themed as the Master of the Universe, he carried a sword and superhuman strength. He and his friends have to defend their realm of Eternia and the secrets of Castle Grayskull from the evil forces of Skeletor.

Alice in Wonderland

Based on books by Lewis Carroll it was a fantasy comic series. Alice, the girl wearing a red cap goes through different adventures and meets interesting characters in her journey. The title song of the Hindi version which telecasted on DD was another iconic song.

Ghayab Aya

Ghayab aya was another animated cartoon which was naughty ghost character. It was a film which was shown in 10 parts on the National television network Doordarshan in 1986. The series remains notable because it was the first Indian made animation without help of any foreign technology.

Mickey Mouse and Friends

Oh, how much we all loved Mickey! Walt Disney's character of a mouse with large round ears, wearings red shorts, large yellow shoes, and white gloves, stays with us even today. The cartoon was telecasted on other cartoon channels years later. But DD National also played episodes of Mickey Mouse and friends which included Pluto, Goofy and even Donald Duck. On any day, we would love to see the old 10-15mins episodes of Mickey's funny adventures.

The Jungle book

Last but not the least, Jungle Book with Mowgli as the title character was based on Walt Disney's The Jungle Book. While the adventurous plot was interesting, it became even more popular because of the title song by Gulzar, "Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai..." When the film released, people were just as excited. This show gave such important lessons and it remains to be a favourite of many even today.

These are some of the shows which we hope DD brings back too. If not all, at least The Jungle Book, DuckTales, Danasur. For that matter, all the shows still remain special to us grown-ups, because at a time when we do not even have Tom and Jerry to watch on TV, these shows in Hindi remain very dear to childhood. In fact, kids today have very few cartoons to choose from, so these are some of the best ones if retelecasted again.