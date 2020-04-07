The Jungle Book Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch this Disney Show on TV

The Jungle Book to re-telecast on DD National (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic is making us witness scenario like never before. While the Indian government has announced a lockdown of 21-days (which could get extended), the residents are advised to stay at their homes and observe self-quarantine. The announcement has also disrupted the shooting schedules of all the TV shows, owing to which no new episodes will be telecasted until the units are permitted to resume their shooting. And while folks have no new content to see, Doordarshan has decided to re-telecast some of its old tv shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat.

Yes, of course, that's not a new development. We are in fact informing you about DD's new decision to re-air The Jungle Book. Yes, after Shaktimaan and Dekh Bhai Dekh, Doordarshan has decided to re-telecast The Jungle Book and we have its new schedule. For the ones who are curious about when and where to catch up this iconic Disney Show, your answer lies below.

When and Where Can You Watch The Show:

The Jungle Book show will air at 1 PM on DD National starting from April 8, 2020. So, yes, no more afternoon naps for y'all.

Check Out the Announcement

The news is bound to make all the 90s kids nostalgic. We all have so many beautiful memories attached to this show and reliving them once again will be like a happy trip down the memory lane. So, start calling your friends and inform them about this big announcement, but ensure y'all don't meet and watch it from the comfort of your individual homes.