The Simpsons Predicted Murder Hornets? Netizens React to The Coronavirus Prediction Episode Showing Killer Bees (Check Tweets)

As the year 2020 throws not so pleasant surprises one after another, it is difficult to gauge what will happen next? Maybe an episode of The Simpsons will help? No, we are not the ones saying this but snippets from the award-winning comedy have time and again come up to relate to the current situation. After people pointed out that an episode from 1993 had reference to the dangerous flu, now they are looking at the killer bees, relating them to Murder hornets. The sighting of these large wasps in the US has already created a literal buzz on the internet. An episode clip from The Simpsons is now going viral on social media with over 5 million views.

The same episode named "Marge in Chains" which aired in the year 1993 went viral months ago for predicting the outbreak of the dangerous flu. Scenes from this episode spoke about Osaka flu, showing how the virus spreads across America. It also had a scene about killer bees. Angry people are seen asking a doctor about a cure, who says all he can prescribe is bed rest. But then he talks about a placebo, which leads to people opening a box of killer bees. People are now relating this very scene to the sightings of murder hornets. The scene is going viral once again. Drew Curtis' Fun Tweet Warning About 2020 From 4 Years Ago Goes Crazy Viral, Netizens Ask 'Time Traveler' More Questions About The Future.

Watch the Clip From The Simpsons Episode Here:

Shit the simpsons really did predict 2020 pic.twitter.com/dadM5jvLrB — Eddie D’ohgrou (@didgeridougrou) May 6, 2020

The clip as you can see has got close to 6 million views in just a day. Netizens are relating the killer bees to the murder hornets, some have even asked if we would know what happens next. Check some of the reactions.

Murder Hornets — Laurasterisk (@Laurasterisk) May 6, 2020

Omg the bees — Lizzy (@thedirtbird) May 6, 2020

They even got the killer hornets right. Maybe we should just ask the Simpsons writers what's going to happen next. — JoeyWaggoner (@JW_Cartoonist) May 6, 2020

God damn Simpson’s even predicted the murder hornets 🐝 of course.. 😳 pic.twitter.com/F4T6pOq91I — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) May 6, 2020

Who knew The Simpsons was a historical document? — Deni Storm (@deni_storm) May 6, 2020

We should know by now that The Simpsons is not a TV show, but a crystal ball https://t.co/fAZA5PqYKq — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 6, 2020

Well well, what do you think happens next? This is not the first such instance when the animated sitcom has showcased instances that have been come true in the future or for us, the present. The accuracy of it does seem weird at the moment. Wonder what the next episode has in it for us.