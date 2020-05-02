Drew Curtis' Fun Tweet Warning About 2020 From 4 Years Ago Goes Crazy Viral, Netizens Ask 'Time Traveler' More Questions About The Future

Time traveller tweet (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Coronavirus pandemic has gripped almost the entire world today and no one expected that such a disease would force us to stay indoors. As people around the world are social distancing and living the quarantine life, there are enough discussions if such a disease has been predicted before. The internet has so many coronavirus conspiracy theories and predictions and now comes a tweet from a supposed "time traveller" who warned of 2020 not being a great year. Drew Curtis, author and founder of FARK.com a website for all things bizarre and funny, tweeted in 2016 about being a time traveller from 2020 and that it does not seem good. Given the current situation, the tweet is blowing up and now netizens are asking him questions about the future. And Curtis is answering them too. Coronavirus Prediction Tweet From 7 Years Ago is Going Viral as Pandemic Grips The World.

Curtis Drew writes in his Twitter bio that he is a time traveller, but he isn't. And a tweet he made back in 2016 in fun is now being taken seriously by netizens because anything with a slight prediction about coronavirus generates curiosity. Drew wrote a tweet in 2016, "Admission: I'm a time traveler from 2020. Enjoy 2016 - it's as good as it gets for awhile." Meaning, that 2016 looks a far better year than as we move ahead. He himself brought his old tweet back with a caption, "This tweet aged well." Video of Teen Astrologer Abhigya Anand Predicting 'Severe Dangers in The World From November 2019 to April 2020' Seven Months Ago is Going Viral After People Relate it With Coronavirus Outbreak.

Check The Time-traveler tweet From 2016:

Admission: I'm a time traveler from 2020. Enjoy 2016 - it's as good as it gets for awhile — Drew Curtis (@DrewCurtis) December 31, 2015

Twitterati was quick to notice and now his old tweet is going crazy viral. 43,000 likes and 16,000 retweets. People are asking him more questions on the future. Check some of the reactions below:

Lotto numbers please sir — BbqSmoka (@BbqSmoka) May 1, 2020

When will things return to normal you ‘time traveler’? — Edgar (@edgaro136) May 2, 2020

As people asked more and more questions, Drew answered some of them with a satirical note. Check some of his replies.

You are wasting your time playing the lottery https://t.co/CkxJe267b4 — Drew Curtis (@DrewCurtis) May 2, 2020

Yes - hang in there https://t.co/jO3gzq9hSP — Drew Curtis (@DrewCurtis) May 1, 2020

It's all up from here https://t.co/d9QRsdirhL — Drew Curtis (@DrewCurtis) May 2, 2020

So Drew Curtis is not a real time-traveller, he just made a very good guess. As he mentions in one of his tweet, "I am very pleased with the amount of skeptical responses there’s hope for us yet :)" We would like our remind our readers to not fall for any such prediction theories.