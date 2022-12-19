Mumbai, December 19: In a latest development, a so called "time traveller" who is famous on TikTok and claims to be from the year 2198 has made a new prediction stating that discovery in the depths of the ocean will change the world forever. The "time traveller" who goes by the username @timetravelexplorer has made several claims in his video that has now gone viral on TikTok.

The "time traveller from the year 2198" has also said that a creature living in the deep ocean will be discovered within the next two decades. The viral video, which has gained more than 1,300 likes shows the time traveller revealing a the list of years of when the discoveries will be made. Aliens Built Pyramids, US Government Will Concede This on Christmas 2022, Claims 'Time Traveller' in Latest TikTok Video.

As per his predictions, the first discovery will be made in 2044. The video with the caption "at least they exterminate them" has left netizens shocked with the latest predictions for near future. In the video, the "time traveller say in 2044, "humans finally discover the ocean deeper". The TikToker also claimed that scientists will delve much more further than ever before in the deep blue sea.

As the video moves further, the "time traveller" claims that three years later in 2047, a creature that once was a children's myth will soon become a reality. However, he also says that in 2054, not one but more species will be discovered. The time traveller also stated that the mysterious creature will put to death by humans the same year. ‘Time Traveller’ From Year 3000 Claims US Navy Will Interact With UFOs This Month, Makes Other Chilling Predictions Including Discovery of Deadly Virus in Antarctica.

While some user believed the claims, many were left divided with one user stating, "You do realise that since you told us this, you messed with the time and space continuum, so now it won't happen." Another user said, "You can say it to get attention but its not true", while a third questioned the "time travellers" prediction and wrote, "How come the government ain't told us about you if you real?"

