Andhra Pradesh Police Deploy ‘Yamraj, Chitragupta’ to Spread Awareness About COVID-19; See Pics

Srikakulam, April 10: In an interesting move, Andhra Pradesh police in Srikakulam district have hired artists to dress up as Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, and Chitragupta with the purpose of creating awareness about novel coronavirus and request people to stay inside the home. The policemen are appealing people to maintain social distancing. Tamil Nadu Cop Wears Coronavirus-Themed Helmet, Shield and Mace to Spread Awareness About COVID-19; See Pics.

In the pictures posted by news agency ANI, the artists are seen donning 'Yamraj and Chitragupta' avatars in Kasibugga town. The unique initiative was taken by the city's circle inspector Venugopal Rao to create awareness among the general public. From Wearing COVID-19 Helmet to Riding Horse Painted With Images of Virus, Cops Get Creative to Raise Awareness About the Pandemic.

Andhra Pradesh: Police of Kasibugga town in Srikakulam are taking the help of artists dressed as 'Yamraj and Chitragupta' to create awareness among the public regarding #COVID19 pandemic in the district. pic.twitter.com/eMbkO4RkPU — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

In India, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 6,761 on Friday with 206 deaths in the country due to infection. The Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare informed that the number of fresh cases witnessed a spike with 896 cases in the past 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 376 COVID-19 positive cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry. Out of these, seven are recovered, while six people have died due to the infection.