Happy Thursday, everyone! It is a great day, and people on the internet are sharing positive messages and greetings. If you lack any motivation to get out of the bed, and start your workday, we suggest you take a quick glance of social media. #ThursdayMotivation and #ThursdayThoughts are trending on Twitter, with motivational quotes to begin another day with positivity. To know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day, stay in tune with this blog.

February 4 is a significant day. World Cancer Day is observed on this day, in a bid to raise awareness on cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. There will undoubtedly be quotes and messages related to Cancer Day to mark the global event. Again, February 4 marks the great Maratha warrior's death anniversary, Tanaji Malusare who bravely fought at the Battle of Singhagad and lost his life in the movement. Social media posts related to the day are expected to trend on the internet. In addition to these events, other videos, hashtags, photos, tweets and more will surface online too, just like other days.

To know the latest trends, and videos running on Twitter, and creating a buzz online, keep your eye at this viral blog. We will bring you all the updates from the world of social media. Happy Thursday, everyone!