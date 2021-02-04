Blackpink recently had their first-ever virtual concert ‘The Show,’ which generated massive crown online. The girls—Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo surprised everyone with their enthralling performances. It is really worth the wait! The virtual K-Pop music concert was a massive hit, and reportedly, the girl group earned a whopping USD 10.5 million. It goes without a doubt that the event was equal parts of opulence and swagger. But above all, Lisa’s solo performance just surprised everyone! The rapper now shared jaw-dropping pictures from the set. She took Instagram by storm with her latest pics and Lillies and Blinks rub their eyes in surprise.

Blackpink ‘The Show.’ had all the fun. Featuring a live band and showcasing their talent and chemistry, the approximately 90-minute event could never replace the experience of a live concert, but still managed to reveal everything Blackpink had to offer. While some of the performances were expected, Lisa indeed surprised everyone with her dynamic stage show. She took the fandom by surprise when she stepped out to perform Doja Cat’s famous Say So! Adding her own zing to the song, the rapper left everyone talking with her sensual performance.

If that was not enough, the K-Pop singer shared photos from 'The Show,' where she nailed the vintage look. The pictures received millions of hearts and Blinks have taken to Twitter to praise their favourite singer in no time.

Video of Her Solo Performance From 'The Show'

Lisa recently became the victim of abuse and racism online. Shocking screenshots revealed immensely hateful, mean and racist comments towards the rapper. Fans stood by her. Time and again, the K-Pop girl band proved why they are worthy of all the love and praises they get. Their latest ‘The Show’ success is yet another example!

