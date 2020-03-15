It is Sunday and people have the best messages to share. #SundayMotivation is seen trending on Twitter with netizens sending beautiful and inspirational thoughts for the day.Check Tweets: Stay TRUE in the DARK and

HUMBLE in the SPOTLIGHT 😊

A guest in the morning 😍#camofledge #SundayMotivation pic.twitter.com/e2zdkAvy4h— rupa 🇮🇳 (@dawn2dusk_30) March 15, 2020 We always overestimate our worries and underestimate our potential .#SundayMotivation— Marira (@IamMarira) March 15, 2020

It is Sunday, but not all of you may be as happy as you would otherwise have been. The coronavirus scare has gripped the people across the world. Thousands of cases are unfortunately emerging each day. The governments are taking immediate steps in a bid to contain the spread. It will not be your easy and lazy Sunday, nor can all of you go out. Some of you are socially distancing, which at the moment is a necessity. Amid the ongoing situation, people on social media are trying to keeping things light-hearted by sharing some funny videos and memes. For all the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day, watch out this space as netizens flood their timeline today, March 15, 2020.

Coronavirus and all the related news is here to stay. Every morning, the micro-blogging site, Twitter is filled with moments related to COVID-19 as it continues to grip the world. At present, #SundayThoughts and #SundayMotivation is running as one of the top trends on Twitter along with coronavirus. Netizens are sharing thoughtful quotes to motivate each other and prepare for the remaining day. In addition, more viral moments are expected to surface in the coming hours. Like every day, in this article, we will keep you updated with all the trending topic and funny memes of the day.

March 15 is also World Consumer Rights Day. It is also going to trend on the internet, in the coming hours. Stay tuned to know all the buzz on social media.