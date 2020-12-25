It's a Friday and people have all reasons to rejoice. People have taken to social media platforms with inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts using the hashtags #FridayThoughts and #FridayMotivation. Also, it's Christmas giving all the more reasons to rejoice and celebrate. People have taken to the internet sharing their plans for the day. As the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with Facebook posts, Instagram stories, latest tweets, GIFs, Messages, SMS, viral videos and trending topics from around the world.

Other than Christmas, December 25 marks various festivals and events across countries. Good Governance Day marking the birth anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee falls on the day. It celebrates the good governance and makes people aware of what the country does for them.

The day also marks Mokshada Ekadashi and Gita Jayanti and also the birthday of Baba Ramdev and Siril Verma. Meanwhile, as COVID-19 continues to be pose threat across countries, it is important to maintain hygiene and good sanitation habits. Use handwash, wear facemasks and maintain social distancing all the time. Let's curb the spread of coronavirus by being responsible citizens.

Meanwhile, people are in celebratory mode with Christmas celebrations are going on. People are sharing Merry Christmas wishes on social media and greeting their loved ones on the occasion. They are also posting their Christmas plans with pictures of Santa Claus and Christmas tree. People are also posting pictures of their celebrations at home. We wish you a Happy Friday, Merry Christmas and a great day ahead.