Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 has finally premiered online today. The film is a fresh take on the classic Govinda and Karisma Kapoor film and has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. The film marks Sara Ali Khan's first collaboration with Dhawans and her fans were very excited to see the film online. Within a few hours of its release, the Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starter became the topic of discussion online. While many lauded the actors, a section of the internet trolled the film massively. Coolie No 1 Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Comedy Is Exactly What 2020 Felt Like… Terrible!

Many users took to Twitter to comment on Varun's acting and said that his comic timing works in bits and pieces but fails to make a mark. Some agreed on that fact that some scenes from the film are too over-the-top. Some users even tagged the movie as unbearable. The adaptation did not make an impact as strong as the classic Govinda-Karisma one did. Twitter users were not moved by the performances of the cast and were also disappointed by the storyline of the film.

#CoolieNo1 Below average ! Comedy works in bits and pieces. Some scenes are too over-the-top. Varun Dhawan 👍, Sara Ali Khan 😍, Songs 💥💥#CoolieNo1OnPrime — 𝗡 𝗜 𝗞 𝗛 𝗜 𝗟 👌 ⭐️ 𝗙𝗔𝗡 (@Nikhil_Superfan) December 25, 2020

please don't watch #CoolieNo1 bcoz it's dangerous to our health 😂 #Disappointed as usual — Mr.Sumeet Patil 18 (@iamsumeet18) December 25, 2020

Coolie No. 1 Movie Review: If You’re A Fan Of Govinda’s Version, Skip It & If You Aren’t A Fan Of Govinda’s Version, Watch Govinda’s Version #CoolieNo1@govindaahuja21 @KarismaKapoor — C M Singh (@iamCM_Singh) December 25, 2020

@Varun_dvn stop spoiling hit movies by making there remake. First you spoiled #judwaa and now #CoolieNo1 @govindaahuja21 @BeingSalmanKhan they are the best and you did over acting in both movies @Varun_dvn — Rushabh Patwa (@rushabhmpatwa) December 25, 2020

With the negative reviews, came funny memes too. Twitter was flooded with hilarious posts that came in as a reaction to watching the film. From Hrithik's dialogue from Super 30 to a scene from Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham, Twitteratis became quite creative when it came to talking about Coolie No. 1. Clearly, people were pretty upset after seeing the performances. Coolie No 1 Song Micrhi Lagi Toh: Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's Dance Number Is Cool but Lacks That Dinchaak Vibe.

The film however was made with a lot of care. There was a fire on the sets of the film and then how can we forget the pandemic. The cast and crew had also taken the initiative to ban plastic use on the sets of the film. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded the team for their "superb gesture", contributing to the movement to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic in the country.

Coolie No. 1 will be the second film of Varun with his father after the box office success of Judwaa 2. Apart from Varun and Sara, Coolie No. 1 also stars Sahil Vaid, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaaferi and Paresh Rawal. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, JackkyBhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

