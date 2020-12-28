Good morning and Happy Monday! It's time to begin the new week amid the festivities of New Year's Eve. Are you enjoying the christmas break or do you have to login to work again? In any case, you might need some motivation to look forward to this new week. So #MondayThoughts and #MondayMotivation is being shared on Twitter. As the day progresses, we will keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms. From funny memes, viral videos, latest tweets to Facebook posts, we will update everything happening on social media apps in this section.

The last week of December is full of festive vibe but this time its different because of the Christmas and New Year vibes. Each day there are special festive days and observances leading up to the New Year. So December 28 is observed as National Card Playing Day. And people are sharing how their festivals are different this time around. So you too can contribute, and there are new trends coming in we will share them with you here.

On social media, anything and everything can go viral in span of hours. And these social mediums play an important role as an entertainment with daily dose of memes, jokes or viral videos. And here we get them all for you through the day. Stay tuned with this live blog to keep yourself updated about things happening around the globe. We wish you a Happy Monday and a great week ahead. Also, Happy New Year 2021 to all our readers in advance.