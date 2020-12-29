It's the second day of the week, the last Tuesday of 2020. Now, does that make you feel better? And to make you feel much motivated this morning, #TuesdayThoughts, #TuesdayMorning and #TuesdayMotivation have started trending on social media. This has become a norm for netizens to trend good morning messages and thoughtful images with quotes every start of the day. And as we move through this day, we will keep you updated with the trending topics, funny memes or viral videos from around the world.

The end of December has a festive vibe every year. Netizens are in the new year spirit and they are sharing their new year resolutions and everything that they are looking forward to in the new decade and year. Today, December 29 marks the birthday of Rajesh Khanna and Twinkle Khanna. So tweets about their birthday wishes are likely to trend online. The morning has just started but as the day proceeds will be seeing a lot of other trends wrapped around the day and we will cover them in this section.

This viral live blog will cover trending topics from across the world and a variety of things. It could be funny animal videos or bizarre videos blowing people's minds. We will also share here latest trends of funny memes and jokes that netizens can't stop laughing on. We will try and bring you positivity messages and trend since we all need it at the end of 2020. Stay tuned to be updated with all the buzz on social media today. Have a good day!