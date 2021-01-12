Good morning, internet world! It is another new day, with new hopes and aspirations. The Tuesday morning is filled already with positive messages and quotes on Twitter. In the next few hours, we expect more trending hashtags that will keep netizens hooked on social media. While nothing much changed recently, it appears we are pretty much adjusted by now with the ‘new normal’, and there is nothing ‘new’ about it anymore. Only that we get to see the latest updates and information from across the world on social media, which continues to get updated on this viral blog.

Yesterday, on January 11, the most-loved couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the happiest news with the world as they were blessed with a baby girl. Social media users were so thrilled. From memes to congratulatory posts, netizens had their own way to welcome the baby girl. In addition, the privacy policy of WhatsApp is still a concern to people online, who continue to tweet on the same, while many find alternatives to other messaging apps. Amid these ongoing trends, we expect positive quotes and tweets honouring the great Indian monk, Swami Vivekananda. It is his birth anniversary today, and people remember him observing National Youth Day.

To know the latest trends from the internet, stay in tune with us.