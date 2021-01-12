WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy has sparked a lot of reactions on social media lately. Ever since, the Facebook-owned app notified its users about its latest terms and conditions, people have flooded social media with funny memes, jokes and hilarious reactions, while still looking for alternatives. The criticisms went so far that world’s richest man and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk tweeted, ‘Use Signal’ and the app received a significant spike in the number of new users after his tweet went viral. Some even rushed to Telegram. Amid the ongoing backlashes, WhatsApp released a detailed blog post answering questions around messages, location data, call logs, groups, etc., adding that none of this data is collected nor is it shared with Facebook. But can Tweeple stay calm? No! #WhatsAppPrivacy funny memes and Telegram jokes continue to surface on Twitter, even after the messaging app’s clarification.

WhatsApp is facing a trust-crisis after it issued an update to its privacy policy. People have constantly been tweeting and sharing hilarious reactions targeting the online messaging app. It has been over a week that ‘WhatsApp Privacy’ is running as one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter. People have been rushing to other messaging apps such as Telegram and Signal, hoping for better security. Hence, the Facebook-owned app finally released FAQs post, adding that the policy, “does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way.” But it may not be the same for business messages.

Even after its clarification, the messaging app is not seeing any changes on the criticisms it has earned so far. Funny memes and jokes around WhatsApp’s latest update continue to spread on social media platforms, tickling the funny bones of users.

Check Tweets:

People Rushing to Telegram!

People rushing towards Telegram after new #WhatsappPrivacy update : pic.twitter.com/wVuoqRW2BO — Tia Rathore (@RathoreTia) January 12, 2021

After Clarification!

#WhatsappPrivacy No One : Mark Zuckerberg reading private chats after new Whatsapp Policies pic.twitter.com/QPuM8dtiVd — SHAHID BinHAARIS (@SBinhaaris003) January 12, 2021

Tweeple Got No Chill!

#WhatsappPrivacy there nothing termed as privacy policy in whatsapp now pic.twitter.com/NsrD64TPRv — Moni singh (@Moni7790432) January 12, 2021

'Excellent Secret Keeper'

2 Mins Silence!

Two minute silence for those who deleted their What'sapp account 😶#WhatsappPrivacy pic.twitter.com/52AaYOG4aL — Over Thinker Lawyer (Aamir ,Larain 🎂) (@MAanokhaan6) January 12, 2021

Memes Are Sure Lit

#WhatsappPrivacy CR : No one will distribute these cheating copies outside class ! Whatspp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/WAFCDAEkjl — ماریہ فاروق🌸 (@MariaFarooq711) January 12, 2021

Now that WhatsApp has clarified on its updated policy, we are hoping people would stop worrying about their privacy. While messaging with friends or family will not be affected by the change in policy, the same may not be the case with business messaging. So, meme-makers, are you ready to create more LOL reactions?

