In the last few months of the pandemic we have seen a lot of people shifting to work from home. So zoom calls and meetings, online classes, digital learning have all become common these days. When people were new to using the applications, we have seen numerous instances of zoom fails. Be it a boss turning into a potato or someone photobombing a meeting, such funny instances have gone viral. Now, there is a new one to that list, a husband who drew a penis on wife's whiteboard before she was to attend a meeting. The wife realised it only after she turned on her camera and saw the background to see the big penis on the board making into her frame. She put up a screenshot of the same on Twitter to share and people cannot stop laughing. Zoom Meetings Funny Memes: These Hilarious Jokes Perfectly Sum Up the Video Conferencing Calls While We Continue WFH.

Twitter user Charlotte Jee shared the picture of herself with a whiteboard in the background. It doesn't take long to figure what's wrong in it. The whiteboard aside her in the background has a drawing of a penis and once you see it, you cannot unsee it! She wrote in her caption, "My face as I launch a zoom call and realise that my husband has sneaked in and drawn a dick pic on the whiteboard just before the daily editorial team meeting." The picture is now going viral as netizens join in the fun. Guy Accidentally Masturbates on Zoom Call During Office Meeting?

Check the Pic Here:

My face as I launch a zoom call and realise that my husband has sneaked in and drawn a dick pic on the whiteboard just before the daily editorial team meeting pic.twitter.com/v6yiF0noot — Charlotte Jee (@charlottejee) September 8, 2020

Haha! Her expression is not as mortified though. Check some reactions to this picture.

Hero for Some!

Not all heroes wear capes. — Ben McKenna (@benmckenna) September 8, 2020

A 12-Year-Old For Another

is your husband twelve years old? — Ad (@adlynch) September 8, 2020

Hilarious

That's hillarious, what a guy 😂 — James, Kate and Florence (@KateFantom) September 9, 2020

Calls For Divorce

If I did anything remotely like that to my wife she would divorce me instantly. — Jeffrey Bingenheimer (@bartbing71) September 8, 2020

Serve a Revenge

Serve that revenge cold, ma’am. Ice cold. — Carroll Lachnit (@clachnit) September 8, 2020

Done Right

Working from home done right! https://t.co/JQGcEWe9TM — Nadya Movchan (@itsnotnadya) September 9, 2020

People couldn't stop laughing and people actually liked the husband's idea. Charlotte wrote that it was mortifying and she went fuming to him after a meeting but he was just as calm and unbothered! Such instances will make for good tales of the work from home chronicles in few years from now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).