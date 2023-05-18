New York, May 18: Sometimes some stories we hear really hard to believe and sound made up, but what if the police confirm the same? Then we just have to believe in such bizarre stories. One such incident occurred in Colorado in the US, which left netizens scratching their head and laughing at the stupidity of a man who tried to blame the traffic violation offence on his pet dog. The Colorado police said a driver in Colorado tried to avoid a Driving under the influence (DUI) arrest by swapping seats with his dog after being pulled over in the Springfield neighbourhood.

The incident occurred last Saturday in a small town called Springfield, just has a population of 1,300. The unidentified man was pulled over around 11:30 pm for allegedly driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone, police said in a post on Facebook. At this point, the driver "attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat," all while the police officer "approached and watched the entire process," the post said. The driver "then exited the vehicle's passenger side and claimed he was not driving." Bee Swarm Attack Viral Video: Man Collapses On Ground After Hundreds of 'Stinging Insects' Attack Him in California.

When approached by the police, the man just ran away. The post said he was nabbed about 20 yards from the vehicle. The Springfield police then took the man to a hospital where he was medically cleared, then booked into the Baca County Jail on charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, speeding and resisting arrest. Rudy Giuliani Accused of Demanding Oral Sex From Employee During Phone Call With Former US President Donald Trump.

The post informed that the pet dog was handed over to a friend of the driver while he was in jail. Then hilariously added, “The dog did not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2023 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).