A video of an elephant playing cricket with a group of men is doing the rounds and has quickly gone viral on social media. The video posted to Twitter by an account called Gannuprem, and viewed over 6 lakh times, has turned into a part of a larger conversation. The netizens find themselves divided in their opinion on the cuteness factor of the video. - some opine it's cute while others find the display a tad bit disheartening. Most netizens find the whole ordeal of the elephant, clearly bred in captivity, trained to play sports for human entertainment a tad bit distasteful. Pictures of elephant playing football are winning the internet.

In the 30-second-video the elephant is holding a stick, while a fan throws a ball and the elephant hits the ball toward another man in the video. Elephant reduced from well in Mayurbhanj district.

The caption reads, “Have you seen an elephant playing cricket? Well, he is better than many international players,”

Ele-Pant https://t.co/rJn7JQtgeb — Christian Jantzen (@Christian_Jantz) May 9, 2021 While some were baffled and tickled by the content of the video...

"Holy Shit!" said one Twitter user

Holy shit! — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 8, 2021

And others had a bit of fun being extra clever with their caption

Nose player 😂. — ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ನೊಳಂಬ/ Arjun Nolamba (@NolambaNagarjun) May 8, 2021

Not everyone was on board showering praises on the poster of the video

This elephant is likely chained up and was tortured learn to do this. This must end and it is not amusing. — John Tonra (@WedgeAloha) May 9, 2021

It sure seems like there is consensus in the afore-posted views

100% People don’t realise how animals come to be in this situation. Being trapped and forced, usually with punishment until they follow instructions, to do these ridiculous stunts so people can profit from them. — Katie (@LuxMeaMundiAM) May 8, 2021

Social media is clearly divided in their opinion of the video. While some love it and find it precious to the boot others have a hard time watching it. Which side are you on?

