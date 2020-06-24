A sight that looks like straight from scary zombie movies was witnessed in NYC streets when a man from Harlem neighbourhood was seen walking around with a knife stabbed in the head casually. There was no expression on his face that explained any kind of pain and the videos raises more questions about why isn't the man expressing the pain that what exactly caused it. The man is said to have escaped a stabbing with minor injures on Tuesday but a massive kitchen knife was sticking upright out of his scalp.

However, the video was posted on Instagram by @fresh20s and ever since it is going viral because people cannot believe their eyes. This link will take you to the video of the NYC man casually walking around with a knife stabbed in the head. However, viewers discretion is advised because of the gore and bloodshed as it might seem stomach-churning to many.

In the video an unidentified can be seen taking calmly white the onlookers are shocked to the core while he walks towards an FDNY ambulance. For once, it seems like he is not aware of what has been done to him. It looks like he doesn't know of all the blood on his clothes and surprisingly the knife stuck on the top of his head.

“He looked like he didn’t even feel it. The guy was refusing to go inside the ambulance” said one witness to The Daily Star. The incident took place in the afternoon at East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem, authorities told the esteemed media portal. He has been considered in stable condition as he heals at Harlem Hospital. While there has been no arrests yet, TDS says that according to the NYPD the stabbing victim and a 34-year-old woman were on the same side of a dispute against another man. The other man allegedly "slashed the woman across the cheek" before stabbing the victim in the head before fleeing the scene.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).