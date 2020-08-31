Taiwan Kite Festival turned into a horrific nightmare when the spectators witnessed a three-year-old girl who was flown away with a giant, long-tailed orange kite. A huge orange kite flew off with the little girl hanging on its tail and swaying away with it upto a distance of 10 metres, leaving the other in disbelief. However, the whole scene of terrifying kite accident in Taiwan has been filmed in a now-viral video. According to local media, the girl has not suffered any injuries except for minor cuts and bruises. The child was filmed being lifted dozens of metres into the air after she was caught in the strings of a kite as it was released on a gusty day. The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival on Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

The video initially starts with a huge kite all set to take its flight and in no time you see that at the end of the huge kite, there is a little child swaying around too. Soon there was a hubbub in the crowd and some adults soon tried to pull the kite back. In some time the kite is seen slowing down and dropping to the ground while some people nearby rush to help the girl. While the girl was scared, thankfully she didn't suffer any major injuries except for some minor cuts and bruises. It is said that the girl was swept for about 30 feet into the air after she got entangled in the kite’s tail. This incident took place at the kite festival on Sunday by the seaside town of Nanlioao and the girl remains unidentified.

Watch Video of Little Girl in Taiwan Caught and Airlifted in a Kite:

(Breaking News) On the beach in northern Taiwan, a little girl was caught by a kite then flied into 10 meters high in the sky pic.twitter.com/FjYWo1McH7 — Yugin 豐田苗美 (@Yugin39163494) August 30, 2020

Taiwan celebrates the Taiwan Kite Festival with great pomp and fanfare. You see the sky filled with different types of beautiful and creative kites flying. Some feature kids favourite characters such as Peppa Pig, Elmo from Sesame Street, SpongeBob SquarePants, etc. They also hold DIY kite sessions, kite craft shows etc.

