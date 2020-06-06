Viral Videos of the Week: From CarryMinati’s Yalgaar Rap Song to Maggi Pani Puri Recipe, Here Are 7 Clips that Gripped Netizens!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

The much-awaited weekend is here. Lockdown or not, Saturday evenings are always different. It is that time of the week, when there is pressure to meet any deadlines, all you need to do is relax. However, there are surely some unfortunate people who do not have the luxury of getting an off on their weekends. It does not matter onto which category you may fall, Saturday is also the time for all of us to take a look back at the videos that kept us entertained. Since, majority of us are confined to our homes; these videos have managed to hook us on social media, giving us some respite to the stressful news from across the world. From CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar’s much-awaited Yalgaar rap song video to Maggi pani puri recipe, here are the seven clips that kept us enthralled this week.

1. CarryMinati’s Yalgaar Rap Song

Yalgaar Ho! The much-awaited rap song of CarryMinati, aka Ajey Nagar, was released last night, June 5, 2020. Within hours of the video being released, Carrry’s fans went crazy by insanely trending the rap song on social media. The video came in response with the YouTube vs TikTok controversy.

2. Dog at Black Lives Matter Protest in Cincinnati

A dog joined protests with his owner in Cincinnati, Ohio, as they made their way through the city surrounded by demonstrators and carrying a cardboard sign in his teeth that read "Black Lives Matter." https://t.co/UN57wpeupf pic.twitter.com/XHRqqRvHHO — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2020

Black Lives Matter protests is happening across the world. Started in Minnesota, it eventually surfaced in the United States, getting supports from people everywhere, over George Floyd’s death. Amid the ongoing protest, a video of a dog—a golden retriever went viral, as it holds the placard that read, “Black Lives Matter.”

3. Monkey vs King Cobra Battle

Monkey fighting a king Cobra & coming out triumphant. One of its kind🙏 ( Free wild from chains & cages. Forest is their rightful place) pic.twitter.com/OiNoAJEnrQ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 3, 2020

A video of a monkey fearlessly attacking a snake from all sides emerged on social media. The battle goes on for for a long time, with even the snake trying to bite the monkey.

4. Maggi Pani Puri

A Twitter user shared a picture of Maggi stuffed in the popular Indian snack pani puri. Before followers could digest his weird food combination, he uploaded a video that showed the recipe of the Maggi pani puri.

5. Kitzia, Internet’s New Grumpy Cat

Kritzia from Florida, is the internet’s new grumpy cat. The angry feline has more than 53,700 followers on Instagram, and the cat is loved by netizens.

6. Doctors Find Mobile Charger From Man’s Urinary Bladder

A rare case from India’s northeastern state Assam was reported. The man was admitted in the hospital for abdominal pain and was found with a mobile battery charger in his urinary bladder as a result of masturbation.

7. Rat Snakes Indulge in Mating Dance

Two rat snakes were captured indulging in mating dance at the garden. The video of the serpents romancing each other during the breeding season has gone viral on social media.

These are the seven videos that went viral on social media, keeping netizens engaged during this difficult time. We hope we get to see more fun and light-hearted videos in the coming week to help beat the ongoing stress amid pandemic. Happy weekend, everyone!