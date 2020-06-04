Maggi Pani Puri? Twitter User Stuffs Noodles in Golgappe, Netizens Yell 'Why, Why Would You Do That?'

Maggi Pani Puri (Photo Credits: @Bunny_I_/ Twitter)

It seems like abdominal food combinations have become a thing lately. Ever since we entered a lockdown, people who never had any idea about cooking, have channelled their chef side. And we must say, they are doing it pretty well. But not until when some of them start experimenting bizarre food combinations. From Kaju Katli with ketchup to oreo ice cream samosa, internet users and their weird experiments have come a long way, giving all of us nightmares. However, a Twitter user just went way too ahead, after he stuffed Maggi in pani puri. Yes, you read that right, and you can take a moment to digest that fact, before you continue reading! Maggi pani puri is giving netizens all kind of scare, as the picture of the famous Indian street snack stuffed with noodles has gone viral. Unable to digest the combination, netizens ask, “Why, why would you do that?” Really, why would someone do that? Viral Pic of Oreo Ice Cream Samosa is Giving Nightmares to All Snack Lovers on Twitter, Check Funny Reactions.

Maggi is almost everyone’s go-to recipe. Without any sweat, you can make this (adding your own versions) in just a few minutes, on any damn given day. Whereas, pani puri or golgappas or phuchka, as you like to call it, is Indian’s one of the favourite street foods. One would think a thousand time before mixing the two, completely opposite flavours and mood. But Twitter user, @Bunny_I_, did it, anyway. Oranges in Maggi Noodles? Picture of This Weird Food Combination is Wanting Netizens to Throw Up in Disgust!

Here's the Pic of Maggi Pani Puri:

The viral tweet is also followed by a recipe as to how one can make this bizarre dish. The clip shows how he puts a spoon full of cooked Maggi on a puri for his ‘Maggi Pani Puri.’ The dish and the recipe both disgusted Tweeple. Weird Food Combination Trends Return During Quarantine? Man Eats Makki Ki Roti With Maggi! Unimpressed Netizens React With Funny Memes.

Watch Recipe Video of Maggi Pani Puri

Netizens Aren't Impressed!

I'm offended. Twice! — Atomnirbhar Meghnad (@Memeghnad) June 4, 2020

Anything Worse?

How worse 2020 can become now.🙂 — _lamest_sarcasm_🇮🇳 (@missmistery17) June 3, 2020

Really, Why?

Why you did this man 😔😔😔😔😔 — Pulak (@PulakPathak_) June 3, 2020

Why, Why?

pic.twitter.com/RzuUWdH0Dn — To The Moon & Never Back (@MisfitKudi) June 3, 2020

The Recipe Scared Snape!

WHAAAATTT!!!!

Please also try our boss chief chef @notyourguy46 special Chai Maggie pic.twitter.com/uyBguWeQ9n — Arfat Ansari🤺عرفات (@ArfatAnsari007) June 3, 2020

Baffled will be an understatement of what netizens felt! The reactions are proof that no one was impressed by the idea or recipe of Maggi Pani Puri. It is understood that to overcome the current situation across the country, we are paying more attention in experimenting with unique things. But this was way beyond that!