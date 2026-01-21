Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

The year 2026 begins with the murky world of internet virality, and female content creators across South Asia are facing an identical threat: the "leaked MMS" scandal. Whether it is Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare) in India, Fatima Jatoi in Pakistan, or Arohi Mim in Bangladesh, the pattern is the same: specific search terms with time stamps like 19-Minute 34-Second, 6-minute 39-second, 3-minute 24-second, etc., fake video links, and AI-generated deepfakes designed to humiliate.

However, the response to these crises has differed significantly. While the trends surrounding Fatima Jatoi and Arohi Mim continue to circulate as gossip, Payal Gaming successfully shut down the rumour mill by taking the battle offline and into the police station. Her case serves as a critical lesson in digital self-defence.

The Payal Gaming Example: Fighting Back and Winning

In late 2025, Payal Dhare found herself at the centre of a vicious "19-Minute 34-Second" viral video hoax. The search terms were trending, and bot networks were spreading malicious links using her name. Instead of ignoring the harassment or issuing a tearful apology for a crime she didn't commit, Payal took the "right path." The Payal Gaming Comeback: From the 19-Minute MMS Video Hoax to Collaborating with MrBeast.

She filed a formal First Information Report (FIR) with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, explicitly labelling the video as a deepfake. Her swift legal action yielded results: the police investigated the digital trail and successfully arrested the individuals responsible for circulating the fake clips. By treating the viral trend as a crime rather than a scandal, Payal not only cleared her name but also set a legal precedent that deters future harassers.

How Payal Gaming Got The Culprit Arrested For Creating and Leaking Her '19-Minute 34-Second' Video Links

The Cases of Fatima Jatoi and Arohi Mim Viral Videos

In contrast, the recent viral storms involving Pakistani TikToker Fatima Jatoi and Bangladeshi influencer Arohi Mim have largely remained within the realm of social media speculation.

Fatima Jatoi (Pakistan): The "6-minute 39-second" video trend is a classic phishing scam. While Jatoi has denied the video's authenticity on social media, there has been little public information regarding a formal police investigation or arrests. Without legal intervention, the search terms continue to be exploited by bot farms. Who is Fatima Jatoi? Pakistani TikToker is Not Just a Viral Video Sensation.

The "6-minute 39-second" video trend is a classic phishing scam. While Jatoi has denied the video's authenticity on social media, there has been little public information regarding a formal police investigation or arrests. Without legal intervention, the search terms continue to be exploited by bot farms. Who is Fatima Jatoi? Pakistani TikToker is Not Just a Viral Video Sensation. Arohi Mim (Bangladesh): Similarly, the "3-minute 24-second leaked video" "Arohi Mim Viral Like Video" trend targeting Arohi Mim is being used to drive traffic to betting sites. As long as these influencers remain silent or limit their response to social media posts, the perpetrators face no consequences. Arohi Mim Profile: A Girl More Than a '3 Minutes 24 Second' Viral Video Link Hoax.

A denial on Instagram fades in 24 hours; a police case creates a permanent record. Payal Gaming’s approach proves that engaging cyber-authorities is the only way to stop the "engagement farming" of one's identity.

The Legal Shield: A Subcontinent Comparison Between India, Pakistan, and Bangladeshi Laws

For Arohi Mim and Fatima Jatoi to follow Payal’s lead, they must navigate their respective legal systems. While the crimes are identical, the laws in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh differ in their application.

India (Payal Gaming's Case Example)

India has strengthened its framework against deepfakes through the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 66E (IT Act): Punishes privacy violation (capturing/publishing private images).

Punishes privacy violation (capturing/publishing private images). Section 67A (IT Act): Criminalises publishing sexually explicit material electronically.

Criminalises publishing sexually explicit material electronically. BNS Provisions: The new code includes specific provisions for forgery and defamation that can be applied to AI-generated media, treating deepfakes as "forged documents" aimed at harming reputation.

Pakistan (What Fatima Jatoi Can Do)

Fatima Jatoi has legal recourse under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016.

Section 21: Specifically deals with "Cyberstalking" and the non-consensual use of photographs or videos to harm a person's reputation.

Specifically deals with "Cyberstalking" and the non-consensual use of photographs or videos to harm a person's reputation. Section 20: Criminalises "Offences against the dignity of a natural person."

Criminalises "Offences against the dignity of a natural person." Challenge: While the law is robust on paper, enforcement is often criticised for being slow or politically focused. However, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has the authority to remove content and arrest perpetrators.

Bangladesh ( What Arohi Mim Can Do)

Arohi Mim would need to use the Cyber Security Act (CSA), 2023, which replaced the controversial Digital Security Act.

Harassment & Defamation: The CSA retains provisions punishing online harassment and the publication of offensive or false information.

The CSA retains provisions punishing online harassment and the publication of offensive or false information. Pornography Control Act, 2012: This act is frequently used alongside cyber laws to prosecute the distribution of obscene content, including edited or fake videos.

This act is frequently used alongside cyber laws to prosecute the distribution of obscene content, including edited or fake videos. Challenge: Similar to Pakistan, the focus of these laws is often on political speech, but they provide a clear avenue for women targeted by sexual harassment to file complaints with the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal.

Legal Consequences of Deepfakes and Sharing Such Links: Country-Wise Punishment Table

The following table compares the penalties for creating (making the video), distributing (sharing/forwarding), and consuming (watching/storing) deepfake or obscene content in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Action India (IT Act & BNS) Pakistan (PECA 2016) Bangladesh (CSA 2023 & Pornography Act) Creating Deepfakes (Forgery/Superimposing faces) Jail: Up to 3 Years Fine: ₹2 Lakh (IT Act Sec 66E - Privacy Violation) Jail: Up to 3 Years Fine: PKR 1 Million (PECA Sec 21 - Cyberstalking) Jail: Up to 7 Years Fine: BDT 2 Lakh (Pornography Control Act Sec 8) Publishing / Distributing (Sharing on Telegram, X, WhatsApp) Jail: 5 Years (1st Offence) Jail: 7 Years (Repeat) Fine: ₹10 Lakh (IT Act Sec 67A) Jail: Up to 3 Years Fine: PKR 1 Million (If victim is minor: 5 Yrs / PKR 5M) Jail: Up to 5 Years Fine: BDT 5 Lakh (CSA Sec 25 - Offensive Data) Consuming / Possessing (Watching or storing on device) Not Illegal (Privately) Exception: Child content (CSAM) is strictly illegal. Not Explicitly Illegal However, "retention" of data can be prosecuted under broader interpretations. Grey Area / Risky Possession for the purpose of "display" or "sale" is a crime.

With legal frameworks and laws available, the "Payal Gaming model" demonstrates that silence is not a strategy. By registering a case with the Maharashtra Cyber Police, Payal transformed from a victim of a hoax into a litigant fighting a crime.

For Fatima Jatoi and Arohi Mim, the path forward is clear. To stop the cycle of "viral leaks," they must step beyond social media denials and leverage the cybercrime laws available in their own countries (PECA in Pakistan and CSA in Bangladesh) to hold the invisible scammers accountable. The laws in Pakistan and Bangladesh are actually stricter regarding prison terms for deepfakes than in India. Arohi Mim and Fatima Jatoi have powerful legal tools at their disposal. The "Payal Gaming Model" proves that when influencers treat these hoaxes as serious crimes rather than just internet drama, the law is on their side.

