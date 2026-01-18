In the bustling entertainment industry of Bangladesh, few names have risen as quickly across both traditional media and digital platforms as Arohi Mim. A model, actress, and content creator, Mim represents a new generation of celebrities who bridge the gap between TikTok fame and mainstream television dramas (natoks).

Recently trending due to a viral "3 minutes 24 second leaked video" link hoax, Mim is much more than the clickbait headlines suggest. She is a digital influencer with a growing portfolio of work that resonates deeply with young Bangladeshi audiences. Arohi Mim '3 Minutes 24 Seconds' Viral Video is The New Trap Link.

Here is a comprehensive profile of Arohi Mim behind the headlines.

Born and raised in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, Arohi Mim began her journey in the digital space while still a student. Reportedly completing her SSC from Dhanmondi Girls School and later attending Mohammadpur Central College, she initially gained traction through short-form content on TikTok and Likee.

Arohi Mim Profile:

Real Name: Mim Sultana (professionally known as Arohi Mim)

Mim Sultana (professionally known as Arohi Mim) Date of Birth: February 12, 2004

February 12, 2004 Hometown: Dhanmondi, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Dhanmondi, Dhaka, Bangladesh Profession: Actress, Model, Digital Influencer

Actress, Model, Digital Influencer Key Platforms: YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram

Her transition from a social media influencer to a professional actress was facilitated by the "Prank King" production house, a popular Bangladeshi entertainment channel known for producing viral short films and dramas. Her on-screen chemistry with co-stars like Miraz Khan and Sakib Siddique has made her a staple in the romantic-comedy and social-drama genres of Bangladeshi YouTube content.

Filmography of Arohi Mim: A Rising Star’s Portfolio

Arohi Mim’s work is primarily distributed through digital platforms, where Bangladeshi natoks (dramas) garner millions of views. Her roles often feature themes of young romance, social issues, and slice-of-life comedy.

Notable Dramas & Natoks of Arohi Mim

School Gang (Series): One of her most popular appearances, capturing the chaotic and relatable lives of students.

One of her most popular appearances, capturing the chaotic and relatable lives of students. Dhakaiya Love Story: A short natok highlighting the specific dialect and culture of Old Dhaka, where Mim showcased her versatility in regional dialogue.

A short natok highlighting the specific dialect and culture of Old Dhaka, where Mim showcased her versatility in regional dialogue. Hridoy Jure Tumi (2024): A romantic drama that solidified her status as a leading lady in the digital natok sphere.

A romantic drama that solidified her status as a leading lady in the digital natok sphere. Gariber Rani (2024): A social drama focusing on class disparities, where Mim played a more grounded, serious role.

A social drama focusing on class disparities, where Mim played a more grounded, serious role. Napiter Sundori Bou (2024): A comedy-drama that trended for its humour and Mim's expressive performance.

A comedy-drama that trended for its humour and Mim's expressive performance. Lady Mastan (2023): A role that saw her stepping away from the "girl next door" image to play a tougher, more assertive character.

A role that saw her stepping away from the "girl next door" image to play a tougher, more assertive character. Chader Gaye Kolonko (2023): An emotional drama exploring themes of reputation and social stigma.

Music Videos

Mim is also a frequent face in Bangladeshi music videos, often acting out narrative arcs within the songs.

Break Nai: A high-energy music video featuring urban aesthetics.

A high-energy music video featuring urban aesthetics. Protarona: A narrative-driven music video dealing with themes of betrayal.

A narrative-driven music video dealing with themes of betrayal. Tomake Bhulte Bhule Jai: A romantic ballad visualisation.

Arohi Mim on Instagram

The Viral Arohi Mim '3 minute 24 second' Video Link Controversy: Separating Fact from Fiction

In early 2026, Arohi Mim found herself at the centre of a "viral link" controversy. Search terms like "Arohi Mim 3 minute 24 second video" began trending on social media. It is important to clarify that this is a verified hoax.

The Hoax: Cybersecurity analysts have identified this as a "keyword stuffing" attack, similar to those targeting other South Asian influencers like Fatima Jatoi. Fatima Jatoi and Arohi Mim: Why 'Leaked Viral Videos' from Pakistan and Bangladesh Are Flooding Indian Feeds.

Cybersecurity analysts have identified this as a "keyword stuffing" attack, similar to those targeting other South Asian influencers like Fatima Jatoi. Fatima Jatoi and Arohi Mim: Why 'Leaked Viral Videos' from Pakistan and Bangladesh Are Flooding Indian Feeds. The Reality: No such private video exists. The specific timestamp is a fabrication used by spam websites to lure fans into clicking on malicious links.

No such private video exists. The specific timestamp is a fabrication used by spam websites to lure fans into clicking on malicious links. The Impact: Despite the harassment, Mim’s fanbase has largely rallied in her support, focusing on her professional output rather than the baseless rumours. Arohi Mim’s career trajectory highlights the shifting sands of Bangladeshi stardom. She is a digital-first celebrity who has successfully translated millions of followers into a legitimate acting career. While clickbait trends may temporarily cloud the discourse, her consistent output in dramas like School Gang and Hridoy Jure Tumi proves that her influence is built on genuine engagement and talent, not just viral moments.

