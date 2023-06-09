Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter, Parakala Vangamayi, and Pratik Doshi, PM Narendra Modi's top assistant from Gujarat, married in a low-key ceremony in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 7. The wedding news spread through a video of the intimate ceremony that went viral on social media. Their wedding was witnessed only by the bride and groom's intimate associates, not by any famous people. The seers from the Udupi Adamaru Mutt, who had come to bless the bride and groom, also attended their wedding. Adamaru Mutt's Vedic traditions were followed for the wedding. Parakala Vangamayi Wedding Video: Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Gets Married in a Simple Home Ceremony in Bengaluru.

Who is Pratik Doshi?

Doshi is an OSD (Officer on Special Duty) who works in the research and strategy wing. He has been with the PMO since 2014. Doshi is a Gujarati native. In June 2019, he became the joint secretary. Pratik Doshi has completed his MBA from Singapore Management School.

When Narendra Modi was Gujarat's Chief Minister, he worked as a research assistant in the Chief Minister's Office. Doshi is regarded as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eyes and ears. He advises the Prime Minister on appointments before he actually approves the papers.

After Modi became India's 14th Prime Minister in 2014, Doshi was assigned to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in New Delhi. Doshi was appointed as the OSD (Research & Strategy) on June 14, 2023, after receiving a promotion and becoming a joint secretary in the PMO. Doshi is widely regarded as one of the driving forces behind the Indian government's policy of prohibiting the sale and usage of plastic bags.

Doshi keeps a low-key profile and is inactive on social media platforms. Despite his powerful position, he chooses to keep his personal and work life private.

Parakala Vangmayi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter, is a skilled feature writer for Mint Lounge's Books & Culture section. She has a Master's degree in English from the University of Delhi, as well as an MS in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

