A video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter getting married in a simple home ceremony is going viral on social media. As per reports, the BJP leader chose her home as the destination for her daughter's wedding instead of opting for a big-fat wedding. The 1-minute 24-second video clip shows the wedding ceremony held in a simple manner at their home. Reportedly, the simple wedding ceremony was attended by family and friends in Bengaluru. No political leaders or celebrities were present at the wedding. Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangamayi tied the knot with Prateek. The wedding was solemnised as per the Brahmin tradition with seers of Udupi Adamaru Mutt blessing the bride and the groom. Nirmala Sitharaman Pulls Up SBI Over Video of Elderly Woman Forced To Walk Barefoot To Collect Pension in Odisha, State Bank of India Reacts to Finance Minister's Tweet.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Gets Married In A Simple Home Ceremony

Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Gets Married In A Simple Home Ceremony https://t.co/fxfmQdKHfX pic.twitter.com/OiETiHc4ow — NDTV (@ndtv) June 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)