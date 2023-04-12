Mumbai, April 12: Time to move away from pre-wedding, wedding, and maternity shoots for a while, as ‘Divorce Photoshoot’ is the newest trend in the town. Social media is simply awash with images from a photoshoot of a woman enjoying her divorce.

Instagram handle @pubity posted the now-viral images on video sharing platform with caption, “Priceless photos captured from this woman’s divorce photoshoot.” The post has garnered over 5 lakh likes and numerous reactions since being posted. US Woman Throws 'Divorce Party' To Celebrate End of Toxic Marriage.

A woman named Lauren Brooke posed for the photographs while wearing a gorgeous red dress and holding a banner that read ‘Divorced’. In the eight photographs from the photo shoot, Brooke can be seen tearing apart a portrait of herself with her ex, putting her wedding veil on fire, breaking her wedding photo frame with her shoes, and popping a bottle of champagne while standing on her wedding dress.

She also flaunted a snarky sign that read, "I'd wish you the best, but you already had it," in one of the photos.

“"Tell me you are hurt without telling me you are hurt”, a user wrote in the comment section of the post, while another added, “I wonder who the problem in this relationship was.” Bhopal: Bhai Welfare Society’s Invitation Card for Party to Celebrate Divorce of 18 Men Goes Viral; Event Cancelled After Protest.

A user cheered the latter for celebrating this phase of life and wrote, “I love this! Good for her. I bet it felt liberating”, while another said, “She had to plan the shoot, find a photographer, print out pictures, grab an outfit, that's a lot of steps of crazy.”

