Divorce celebration has been cancelled in Bhopal. The celebration was called by an NGO named Bhai Welfare Society. The NGO also runs helpline for men who seek divorce from their wives. The ceremony was to be held for eighteen men who recently got divorced. The celebration was to be held on September 18 at a resort on the outskirts of Bhopal. The invitation card for the party to celebrate the divorce of the eighteen men went viral on social media. The ceremony has now been cancelled after protests.

