A woman in northwest England was fined £1,000 after heading to the pub after being told to self-isolate. She got into a taxi towards a nearby bar 25 minutes later after she was contacted by a local Test and Trace official. The contact tracing system confirmed the breach and the woman were handed a penalty by police officers in the Cumbrian town of Barrow. She was told to self-quarantine after being found in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Fined For Not Wearing Mask in Car, Delhi Lawyer Seeks Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For 'Mental Harassment'.

Superintendent Carl Patrick, of Cumbria police, was quoted as saying, "This was a blatant breach and put all those this woman came into contact with at unnecessary risk. The Covid-19 virus continues to spread rapidly across our county. It is up to everybody to show personal responsibility and to be careful to follow the guidance and rules in place to keep everyone safe."

He added saying, "The vast majority of people in Cumbria have stuck to the rules and made many personal sacrifices over the past few months to keep themselves, their families and our communities safe. We must all continue to stick to the guidance and regulations and all do our bit to protect ourselves, our families and our communities." 'Covidiot', Urban Dictionary Introduces New Word For Those Ignoring Social Distancing Protocol and Hoarding Goods Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Councillor Ann Thomson, the leader of Barrow Borough Council was quoted as saying, "It saddens me deeply that someone would disregard an instruction to self-isolate from a member of our Track and Trace team. This selfish action could knowingly place other people at risk. Cases of coronavirus are spreading rapidly across our area. Please take this situation extremely seriously and stay at home if you are told to self-isolate. Ignoring this instruction will not only land you with a fine, but it could also put those you come into contact with and others in grave danger." Barrow-in-Furness is currently has a coronavirus infection rate of 225.2 per 100,000, with 151 new cases recorded in the seven days up to October 5.

