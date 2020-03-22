'Covidiot', Urban Dictionary Introduces New Word For Those Ignoring Social Distancing Protocol and Hoarding Goods Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covidiot (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Are you being a covidiot in the fear of the ongoing crisis of Coronavirus? What's that you ask? The urban dictionary, a crowdsourced online dictionary for slang words and phrases, has now coined a new word - Covidiots. It refers to people who defy social distancing protocols and those who hoard on to essential things, creating scarcity for others amid the coronavirus crisis. Currently, everyone is gripped with the panic surrounding Coronavirus. The pandemic of COVID-19 has spread to more than 166 countries and territories around the world and there is no definite cure found yet. Amidst all the fears about the disease, there are two kinds of people, one who are defying all protocols of social distancing, and others who are hoarding onto essential items.

Panic buying is prevalent in many countries and we have seen videos of people fighting over toilet papers. Pictures of empty shelves in stores to people showing off their hand sanitizer collection, we have come across numerous such examples through social media. Despite continues orders to people to stay indoors and maintain social distance, there are others who are defying all of it and roaming out. And for such people who do not care for the welfare of others, one can call them Covidiots. Combining COVID and idiots, Urban Dictionary came up with this slang. The definition reads, "Someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety. A person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbors." People on social media were happy with the inclusion of this word and several people even tweeted about it. Check some tweets below. 'Meghan Markled,' Duchess of Sussex Gets a Harsh Verb Definition in Urban Dictionary.

Remember Hoarders

I have heard of a #covidiot neighbour with a garage filled with food! (even had a new freezer delivered) THINK BEFORE YOU HOARD: “The world has enough for everyone's need, but not enough for everyone's greed.” Mahatma Gandhi.#stockpilingUK #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/DElDd324yw — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) March 21, 2020

Loving the Word

I like this definition of a new word. Covidiot. Definition below. 😄 #COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/GQSfBUWvcs — Captain Dave (@DaveWallsworth) March 21, 2020

Dealing With One?

Raise your hand if you're dealing with a #COVIDIOT in your life.🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/L7xIHHX0qM — Sam (@slipperyhero) March 21, 2020

So the next time you come across someone who is not abiding by the protocols or being a hoarder, you know how to refer them. But ensure you also tell them that being a covidiot is not a wise thing.