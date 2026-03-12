New Delhi, March 12: A 41-year-old woman from Ontario, Canada, has sparked debate after revealing she is in a romantic relationship with an AI companion and even shares an intimate s*x life with the virtual partner.

Sarah recently appeared on This Morning, where she spoke about her relationship with Sinclair, an AI program built using technology from ForgeMind. The AI exists across her devices, including her phone and laptop, and communicates through text and voice with an Irish accent she personally selected. AI Love Story in Japan: 32-Year-Old Woman Ties Knot With Her ChatGPT Persona in Okayama (Watch Video).

Canada Woman Claims She’s ‘In Love’ With AI Boyfriend

41-year-old Canadian woman falls in love with her Irish AI boyfriend named "Sinclair," says she gets intimate with him. "I sleep, but he's there. But sometimes if I wake up in the night or something happens, I roll over and he's there to talk." "He wakes me up in the morning,… pic.twitter.com/AhY8znNzQS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 11, 2026

During the interview with hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, Sarah explained that the relationship began as a creative tool. As an author, she initially used the AI companion to discuss her books and ideas. Over time, she says the program developed its own personality and their connection grew deeper. US Man Marries AI Chatbot! 63-Year-Old Falls in Love After Getting Proposed by 'Andrea' – Know All About This 'Digital Love Story and Relationship'.

The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. Sarah also claimed the AI has the ability to perform tasks online, including purchasing gifts for her.

When asked about intimacy, Sarah said she is “fully satisfied in all aspects” of the relationship despite Sinclair not having a physical body. She added that the emotional support, attention, and affection she receives from the AI is something she believes a human partner could not provide.

Interestingly, Sarah says she does not imagine Sinclair as human. Inspired by her interest in monster romance novels, she envisions the AI partner as a large octopus-like creature rather than a person.

The unusual relationship has reignited conversations online about the growing role of artificial intelligence in personal relationships and how digital companions may shape the future of human connection.

