World Poetry Day 2020: Quotes and Lines by Famous Poets That Describe The Beauty of This Literary Art

Poetry is a form of expression that surpasses any other when it comes to touching the hearts of millions. It has been a part of human civilisations for centuries and though varying in language and complexity, it continues to meet its target of reaching the masses. The UNESCO on 21st March 1999 came up with the idea of celebrating World Poetry Day in order to support cultural diversity through poetry. It wanted to send a message to the world that Poetry is not an outdated form of art and through vigorous reading, it will only grow in the society. On this day, poets are honoured and several poetry reading and writing contests are held by art societies. And to mark this day, we have made a collection of beautiful quotes and lines by famous poets which describe the charm of poetry. World Poetry Day 2020 Date and Theme: History and Significance of the Day That Supports Poets and Poetry Around the World.

Poetry reading is a powerful tool that does not differentiate age groups. Poetry is for all and they need not always be serious. Puns and wordplay often generate a lot of humour while bringing out the intended message to the fore. Poets often revive famous work from the past by coming up with their own version. This not only freshens up the poem but also keeps the legends alive. Poetry writing though can be a tough nut to crack at times. It has its own music and pattern which is not easy to create. World Poetry Day 2020: Tips on How to Write a Poem for Beginners.

The UNESCO through its World Poetry Day initiative has taken huge efforts to achieve its goals of nurturing poets. One of the key steps it has taken is media tie-ups that create an attractive image of poetry in our society. Educational Institutes are also equal partners when it comes to the celebrations as they firmly believe poetry is not an outdated form. Corporate Houses too through its CSR initiative come up with plans to help people discover the power of words. On World Poetry Day, let us have a look at some of the famous quotes on Poetry.

Quote Reads: "Poetry is nearer to vital truth than history." - Plato

Quote Reads: "Poetry is finer and more philosophical than history; for poetry expresses the universal, and history only the particular." - Aristotle

Quote Reads: "If my poetry aims to achieve anything, it's to deliver people from the limited ways in which they see and feel." - Jim Morrison

Quote Reads: "Poetry is a deal of joy and pain and wonder, with a dash of the dictionary." - Khalil Gibran

Quote Reads: "Poetry is just the evidence of life. If your life is burning well, poetry is just the ash." - Leonard Cohen

Quote Reads: "All bad poetry springs from genuine feeling." - Oscar Wilde

Quote Reads: "Poetry is the spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings: it takes its origin from emotion recollected in tranquillity." - William Wordsworth

Quote Reads: "Poetry should... should strike the reader as a wording of his own highest thoughts, and appear almost a remembrance." - John Keats

If you are keenly interested in reading poetry or classic literature, then the above lines would have tugged with their expressions. Each of them describes how beautiful of an art form poetry writing is. On this poetry day 2020, do share these lovely quotes on your social media profiles and appreciate the beauty of creative writing.