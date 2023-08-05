Bengaluru, August 5: A man was arrested by the Mangaluru police for invading the privacy of his neighbour and secretly recording a video while the girl was using the washroom. The incident occurred on the night of August 2 and 3 in Mulki, which is approximately 24 kilometres away from Mangaluru. The accused was taken into custody following a complaint by the family member of the victim.

According to the reports, the accused has been identified as Sumanth Poojary, a resident of Pakshikere, Hoskadu. The reports said the accused, Sumanth, allegedly recorded a video of his female neighbour while she was bathing. However, the woman noticed the mobile camera and screamed, alerting others. The neighbours quickly responded and caught Sumanth red-handed while fleeing from the scene. Udupi College Washroom Video Incident: Two FIRs Filed in Karnataka Medical College Case; NCW to Launch Probe.

The locals then informed the police and handed him over to the cops once they arrived at the spot. The accused has been booked under Section 356 C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 E of the Information Technology (IT) Act. He was produced in a local court and was later remanded to judicial custody. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Watches Woman Taking Bath by Peeping Through Neighbour's House Window, Arrested for Sexual Harassment.

This incident follows a similar act of alleged voyeurism in the neighbouring Udupi district, which took place in July. In that case, three female students from Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences, a private paramedical college, were accused of secretly recording a video of another student while she was using the washroom. The authorities have initiated investigations into this matter.

