Chennai, December 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the passing away of DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth and said his death has left a void that will be hard to fill. In a post on X, Modi said: "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions." As a political leader, the Prime Minister said Vijayakanth was deeply committed to public service, and has left a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's political landscape. "His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti." Vijayakanth died at a hospital here on Thursday following illness. PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Actor and DMDK Chief Captain Vijayakanth, Says 'He Was a Close Friend, I Fondly Recall My Interactions With Him'.

PM Modi Condoles Demise of Vijayakanth:

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political… pic.twitter.com/di0ZUfUVWo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2023

