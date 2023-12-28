Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, December 28, condoled the death of actor and DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth who passed away in Chennai today. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said that he was extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. "A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape" The Indian Prime Minister further said that Vijayakanth's passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. "He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti," he added. The veteran actor passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. Vijayakanth, Actor and Politician, Dies at 71 in Chennai After Testing Positive for COVID-19.

