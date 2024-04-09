Jawa Perak 2024 Model is set to launch today in India with new design improvements and likely performance. The 2024 Jawa Perak launch was teased on April 8, 2024, when Jawa Motorcycle India shared a short teaser video of the updated model. According to a report by Times News Now, the bike will continue to offer a 13.2-litre "tear-drop-shaped" fuel tank and the same analogue instrument cluster. It is expected to have the same mechanics as the previous generation, including a 7-step adjustable speed, dual-channel ABS, and a 334cc single-cylinder engine with liquid cooling technology. The engine is expected to offer 32bhp power and 32.74Nm torque. Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, also shared his excitement over the 2024 Jawa Perak launch teaser video. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Adventure Bike To Launch in India on April 16; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Jawa Perak Launch Confirmed By Jawa Motorcycles India For April 9:

Anand Mahindra Reaction on 2024 Jawa Perak Launch Today:

Today is a day of revealing objects of beauty on wheels…. pic.twitter.com/imLwob4Or2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)