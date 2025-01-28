Sheetal Devi is an inspiring para-archer who achieved incredible success in para-archery, becoming the world’s first armless female archer. Her performances received lots of praise from the media and other athletes. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, was also one of the ‘fan’ who lauded Sheetal’s performance and also had promised her a Mahindra car of her choice. Recently Sheetal Devi took the delivery of Mahindra Scorpio N and shared pics on social media. Speaking on the occasion Sheetal Devi said, “It has been exciting to go see the various vehicles from Mahindra to choose one for myself. I am excited to take delivery of my new Mahindra Scorpio N! My thanks to the Mahindra Auto team and Anand Mahindra for the gesture!” check out the post below. She Sheetal has received the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2024. Para-Archer Sheetal Devi Opens Up On Her Feelings As She Pens Down Heartfelt Note On Journey Following Paris Paralympics 2024 (See Post).

Sheetal Devi's Collects ‘Promised’ Mahindra Scorpio N

JAMMU: In a heart-warming gesture and as promised by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Sheetal Devi, a proud recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award today took delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio N. Read more at: https://t.co/albvHubGs3 pic.twitter.com/259OTdAieL — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) January 27, 2025

