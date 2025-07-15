Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra, congratulated Elon Musk for entering the Indian automobile market today. He shared a previous X conversation screenshot with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, where he invited him to come to the Indian EV market. Anand Mahindra said, "Welcome to India, @elonmusk and @Tesla". He further said, "One of the world’s largest EV opportunities just got more exciting. Competition drives innovation, and there’s plenty of road ahead. Looking forward to seeing you at the charging station." Tesla opened its first showroom at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) today and launched Tesla Model Y at starting price of INR 59.89 lakh. Tesla Launch in India: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Given Walkthrough by Tesla Senior Regional Director Isabel Fan at Mumbai BKC Showroom (See Pics).

Anand Mahindra Said, "Welcome to India, Elon Musk and Tesla" on X

Welcome to India, @elonmusk and @Tesla. One of the world’s largest EV opportunities just got more exciting. Competition drives innovation, and there’s plenty of road ahead. Looking forward to seeing you at the charging station. pic.twitter.com/7Uh2ziV0fp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 15, 2025

